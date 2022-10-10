"You just f****d yourself out of a job" – Rob Van Dam on WWE Hall of Famer no-selling his finisher

Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently recalled how WWE likely had no interest in hiring Road Warrior Hawk again after his disappointing one-off appearance in 2003.

Kane and RVD retained the World Tag Team Championship against The Legion of Doom (Animal and Hawk) on the May 12, 2003, episode of RAW. RVD picked up the win for his team after hitting Hawk with a frog splash. Seconds later, the legendary tag team wrestler quickly got back on his feet and left the ring.

On Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast, RVD said Hawk's inability to sell his finisher might explain why he did not return permanently:

"We wrestled, and to see him undersell anything, I was just like, 'You just f****d yourself out of a job.' Not just that, but I think there was a couple of things in the match that, I don't remember the specifics, it was a long time ago (...) he was going into business for himself or forgot something. I was like, 'Yeah, he's probably not gonna be around too long.'" [3:18 – 3:49]

Hawk's issues with Rob Van Dam date back to 1995, when both men were booked on a wrestling show in Aruba. According to RVD, the Legion of Doom member tried to kick him out of a bar. He also allegedly told the former ECW star that he would never make it in the wrestling business.

What happened after Kane & Rob Van Dam vs. The Legion of Doom?

Hawk never competed in another WWE match after his underwhelming performance against Kane and Rob Van Dam.

The 2011 WWE Hall of Fame inductee struggled with alcoholism and drug addiction during his wrestling career. He passed away on October 19, 2003, after suffering a heart attack.

Wrestling Should Be Fun @WSBFun



12th May 2003



Road Warrior Hawk makes his last ever appearance on RAW in a losing effort to RVD & Kane.



#WhatARush 🗓 ON THIS DAY🗓12th May 2003Road Warrior Hawk makes his last ever appearance on RAW in a losing effort to RVD & Kane. 🗓 ON THIS DAY🗓12th May 2003Road Warrior Hawk makes his last ever appearance on RAW in a losing effort to RVD & Kane.#WhatARush https://t.co/9SKxlTjMCP

Animal returned to WWE in 2005 to form a new version of The Legion of Doom with Heidenreich. They held the Tag Team Championship for 95 days after defeating Joey Mercury and Johnny Nitro at The Great American Bash 2005.

Where does The Legion of Doom rank amongst wrestling's greatest tag teams? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes