Robert Roode reveals real reason for missing WWE for seven months

Robert Roode, former NXT Champion and RAW Tag Team champion, was absent from WWE television for a long time. The WWE RAW Superstar was off television for seven months, but finally returned on RAW last week, and faced off against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, at the show.

Roode had last wrestled at Elimination Chamber back in March, just before the pandemic hit the world hard. A few WWE Superstars were not able to travel to WWE shows, and Robert Roode was one of them.

Robert Roode reveals reason why he wasn't on WWE television for months

Roode revealed in a recent interview with TV Insider that the pandemic did not allow him to travel from his home in Canada to the United States, to be a part of WWE.

He revealed that the travel ban made it tough for him to make it to WWE shows:

"I had a lot of free time on my hands. The travel ban made it difficult for me to get to work every week, [so] I’ve been a fan. I’ve been sitting at home on my couch watching WWE Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and catching some NXT here and there. It was a long layoff, around seven months. [There was] a lot of downtime to heal up physically and mentally and [a lot of] just wanting to get back to work. Thankfully, last week was my opportunity.

"In a way, it was enjoyable to not live out of a suitcase and get to spend time with family. [But] the circumstances [were] different this time with the pandemic and being forced to stay home. It wasn’t because of injury."

He revealed that being at home was a "hard adjustment" to make considering he had been on the road for over two decades. Roode said that although he got time to spend time with his family, he missed the camaraderie and schedule of pro wrestling.

In his return to WWE, Roode faced off against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship and lost the match, last week on RAW. On this week's RAW, the former RAW Tag Team champion teamed up with Dolph Ziggler and Randy Orton, to face the team of Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits. Roode and co. were the victors this time around.