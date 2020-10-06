Robert Roode recently returned to WWE Television on last week's episode of WWE RAW after having been away from the company since February due to travel restrictions imposed by the US Government in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roode was introduced as the mystery challenger for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship at the main event of the show and despite putting up a valiant effort, he was unable to dethrone the champion.

Robert Roode recently gave an interview to TV Insider where he touched upon a lot of topics. One of them was the rumor of 'The Cowboy' James Storm possibly signing with WWE after Storm revealed that he had talks with the company. Storm is Roode's former tag-team partner from the time they competed together as Beer Money, Inc. while they were signed to IMPACT Wrestling.

It is worth noting that James Storm competed in a few matches on WWE NXT way back in 2015, but at that time didn't opt to sign with the promotion and instead returned to IMPACT Wrestling.

When asked whether Robert Roode has any idea about Storm signing with WWE, The Glorious One replied that he doesn't know about the situation as he has been out of touch with Storm for years:

That's above my pay grade. I haven't talked to James in years. During this time especially, I don't know what's going to take place or who is coming in or not. I have to worry about myself. I'm quite happy doing what I'm doing with Dolph and doing my thing.

Robert Roode will be on the main event of RAW this week

Robert Roode will once again be featured in the main event of WWE RAW for the second week in a row as he will team up with Dolph Ziggler and Randy Orton to take on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match.