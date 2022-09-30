Robert Roode undergoes medical treatment during WWE absence

Robert Roode has recently undergone Orthopaedic treatment in Alabama while being absent from WWE TV.

The former United States Champion was part of a heel tag team with Dolph Ziggler on Monday Night RAW known as The Dirty Dawgs. The Show Off returned to the red brand some time ago as a babyface, while The Glorious One's absence wasn't acknowledged on-screen. Roode's last matches were mostly against Veer Mahan at house shows, where he lost to the latter in seven straight bouts.

Robert Roode took to Instagram to share several photos of himself at the Southlake Orthopedics facility in Birmingham, Alabama, where he underwent treatment.

“Heading home after what is hoped to be a successful trip to Birmingham AL . Big thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics and Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center for taking great care of me this week. Especially to the first class medical staff of Dr Micheal Ellerbusch , Dr Andrew Cordover and Dr Charles Carnel," Roode wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Robert Roode's last televised singles match was in March this year

The last time The Glorious One had a televised match in WWE was during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 38, which Madcap Moss won.

WWE @WWE G L O R I O U S



#WWENXT @RealRobertRoode G L O R I O U S ✨ G L O R I O U S ✨#WWENXT @RealRobertRoode https://t.co/KomvuxDAVk

However, his last televised singles match was against Bron Breakker on the March 22 episode of NXT 2.0, which he lost.

Roode is one of the most experienced wrestlers in the pro wrestling industry right now. However, It's currently unknown when he will be back on WWE TV.

What do you think is the highlight of Robert Roode's career? Sound off in the comments below!

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far