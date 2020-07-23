William Regal's big announcement is the most anticipated part of the upcoming NXT episode

As we had reported earlier, Regal took to Twitter and dropped a big hint regarding his forthcoming announcement. The WWE NXT General Manager teased that he could be stepping down from his current role.

Robert Stone put out a tweet in which he expressed his confidence about Regal relinquishing the NXT GM position. The chief architect of 'The Robert Stone Brand' then went on to put his name into the hat to be Regal's replacement. Stone stayed true to his heel persona and took a predictable shot at Regal.

Here's what former Impact Wrestling star tweeted about William Regal's announcement:

I'm pretty sure your stepping down tonight from your current position @RealKingRegal ...I understand... It's time... And before you ask I just wanna let you know that I would be HONORED to run @WWENXT and handle it the way you haven't been able to. @USA_Network is can't miss!

William Regal's 'huge announcement'

The upcoming episode of NXT has been built around William Regal's announcement, and the speculation, unsurprisingly enough, points towards the end of his tenure as the NXT General Manager.

The 52-year-old veteran was revealed as the GM of NXT in July 2014. Under Regal's tutelage, NXT has risen from strength to strength to become the WWE's third brand. Alongside Triple H, Regal has been the face of NXT throughout his six-year stint as the on-screen decision-maker of the show.

Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Regal has not physically appeared on NXT shows of late, but he has been working remotely.

In addition to Regal's announcement, the latest NXT episode will also feature a big match between Dominik Dijakovic and Karrion Kross.

Robert Stone's top client Aliyah will square off against Shotzi Blackheart in singles competition. The other confirmed match of the night would see Killian Dain face off against Dexter Lumis.

The show, as stated earlier, is being pushed around William Regal's announcement. Would he actually step down from his role? If yes, who would you like to become the next NXT GM? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.