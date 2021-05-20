"I would love to run that one back" - Seth Rollins comments on a potential rematch with WWE NXT Superstar

Seth Rollins is one of the top stars in WWE right now. He is undoubtedly one of the best in-ring workers in the promotion, with only a few who can match his skill inside the squared circle. One of those wrestlers is NXT's Adam Cole.

Rollins and Adam Cole have a history dating back to 2019, when, around WWE Survivor Series, NXT invaded the main roster. As a result of that invasion, we saw NXT stars compete with main roster talent.

One of those matches saw Adam Cole defend his NXT Championship against Seth Rollins on WWE RAW.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Rollins and Cole discussed their clash from 2019 and whether there was any chance of a potential rematch.

"I personally, would love to run that one back," Rollins said. "I would love to run that one back. I know myself and Adam Cole are capable of so much more than what you saw that night. That was just a little dip in the pool. We've got an entire ocean of potential awaiting us. And I know if we run it back once, twice, three, four, five times, we'll blow the wrestling world out of the sky baby. I know it."

The 2019 encounter between Adam Cole and Seth Rollins resulted in a disqualification after the Undisputed Era ambushed Rollins during the match. We never got to see a clean finish.

Adam Cole shared his thoughts about his WWE RAW match with Seth Rollins

In the same edition of The Bump, the former leader of the Undisputed Era had nothing but nice things to say about his interaction with Rollins inside the ring.

Cole described his match with Rollins as "huge" and reminded fans that in the same month, he faced another big name in Daniel Bryan.

He said his match against Rollins marked his WWE arrival and labeled it "massive" for his wrestling career.

"It was huge," Cole said. "That entire month was like a giant whirlwind, starting with Daniel Bryan on SmackDown and then having to face Seth Freaking Rollins just a couple of days later on Monday Night RAW in the main event. It was massive. To me, that was when I showed everybody in WWE that Adam Cole had arrived. I could be a player not just in NXT but on RAW or SmackDown so that match was massive for my career. It was huge and I'm not just saying that because [Rollins] is here. That's a fact."

A rematch between the two is a sight that fans are clamoring to see. Only time will tell if we see these two share the ring again.

