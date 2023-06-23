"Roman better watch out", "It's about d*mn time" – Fans call for WWE Superstar who could return after 13 years to immediately dethrone a top champion

Fans took to Twitter and called for WWE Superstar Carlito to immediately dethrone a top champion following his possible return after 13 years.

Carlito was one of the Stamford-based promotion's most promising superstars. In 2010, however, reports emerged of his negative backstage reputation and an ultimatum that forced him out of the company. His termination was due to his first violation of the WWE Wellness Program and subsequent refusal to attend a rehabilitation facility.

After 13 long years, it is being reported that Carlito has signed a contract with WWE and a date has been set for his return. Fans went wild when they learned the news and said he would dethrone a top champion and win a major title immediately after his return.

One fan wrote that he has to feud with Gunther or Austin Theory immediately.

Ricky Jeev @arrjaybeeess @wrestlelamia Hell yeah! Has to fued with Gunter or Theory immediately imo @wrestlelamia Hell yeah! Has to fued with Gunter or Theory immediately imo

Another said Carlito needs to be the one to end Austin Theory's 'horrible reign' and win the United States Championship at SummerSlam.

The Tree 🌴 @robbyplaha @ProWFinesse Carlito needs to be the one to beat Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam to end Theory horrible reign @ProWFinesse Carlito needs to be the one to beat Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam to end Theory horrible reign

Yet another warned Roman Reigns to "watch out" for Carlito as he could dethrone him as well.

One fan wrote that it was about d*mn time the King of Cool came back.

A fan on Twitter

Another said Carlito should return during the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and take the briefcase.

Ryan @Nin10doGod @wrestlelamia Carlito returns during the MITB ladder match and takes the briefcase and spits in the face of the other 7 guys, that's cool. @wrestlelamia Carlito returns during the MITB ladder match and takes the briefcase and spits in the face of the other 7 guys, that's cool.

One wrote that they have always been a fan of Carlito and it was great to hear he was coming back.

Troy2Slick @Troy2Slick



SmackDown is the perfect brand for him to be on.



Love it. @wrestlelamia I've always been a fan of Carlito, it's great to hear he's on his way back permanently.SmackDown is the perfect brand for him to be on.Love it. @wrestlelamia I've always been a fan of Carlito, it's great to hear he's on his way back permanently.SmackDown is the perfect brand for him to be on.Love it.

When was Carlito's last appearance in WWE?

Carlito was last signed to the company in 2010. Since being released he has made a few appearances. One of the highlights of the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble was his return, making his first in-ring appearance since 2010.

Carlito's last appearance in the Stamford-based promotion came at this year's Backlash, during the Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest San Juan Street Fight. He showed up when the latter's Judgment Day teammates, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, came out to attack Bunny.

Rey Mysterio came in to help Bad Bunny. A few minutes later, Carlito, sporting an LWO shirt, made a surprise return and attacked Judgment Day.

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Bad Bunny & Carlito defeat Judgement Day in a San Juan Street Fight (Backlash 2023) Bad Bunny & Carlito defeat Judgement Day in a San Juan Street Fight (Backlash 2023) 🇵🇷 https://t.co/zAJCJgPoNr

Fans went wild when they saw Carlito at Backlash. Many made it clear they wanted him to sign a contract with WWE again. It looks like the company has listened.

Do you think Carlito will immediately win a major title following his return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes