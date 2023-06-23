Former star who was fired for refusing rehab likely to return to WWE after 13 years on an upcoming edition of SmackDown - Reports

Several formerly released stars have made their returns to WWE since Triple H took charge of the company's creative duties. Another name that could join the list is Carlito, who, according to a new report, could return to his old hunting ground on an upcoming edition of SmackDown.

Carlito had a seven-year stint with the company, during which he won four championships. The Puerto Rican also had an iconic rivalry with John Cena before being released in 2010 due to a violation of the WWE Wellness Program and a refusal to attend a rehabilitation facility for a reported addiction to painkillers.

Carlito has made sporadic appearances since leaving the company, with the most recent one coming at Backlash 2023, which took place in Puerto Rico. The rumors of his return began circulating soon after he came out to assist Bad Bunny in his match against Damian Priest at the event.

A new report from PWInsider Elite has provided an update on his return, noting that the July 7 SmackDown taping at Madison Square Garden is targeted for the 44-year-old's return to the company.

Carlito teased his return to WWE after a recent match

Carlito returned to the independent circuit after getting fired from WWE in 2010. The 44-year-old has been an active competitor ever since, wrestling across various indie promotions.

He was recently in action against Matt Cardona at a House of Glory show. After the bout, the former United States Champion teased a return to the global juggernaut by stating that "the rumors are true." However, he added, "And that is that I taught El Hijo del Vikingo all of his moves," to keep the crowd guessing.

It was also recently reported that the Puerto Rican star canceled an independent booking in Canada this coming July because of inking a deal with WWE. With the aforementioned report stating July 7 as his possible return date, it seems like it is only a matter of time before the wrestling world witnesses the return of the charismatic star.

