"Roman is boring and gets carried" - Twitter erupts after comparison between Roman Reigns and Mandy Rose's current WWE title runs

Wrestling fans on Twitter recently engaged in a debate by comparing Roman Reigns to Mandy Rose's current title runs in WWE.

Rose recently completed a year as the NXT Women's Champion. Meanwhile, Reigns has held the Universal Championship for 800 days. He is also the current WWE Champion, making him the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the process.

Twitter user @TOXlCATTRACTlON recently sparked a debate by claiming that Rose's title reign has been better compared to The Tribal Chief. Fans remained divided while reacting to the same subject.

𝙅ay @TOXlCATTRACTlON Mandy Rose clears roman overrated reigns in every category Mandy Rose clears roman overrated reigns in every category https://t.co/6n47o4ZldZ

A few favored Rose and claimed that her title run was full of fresh storylines and opponents. While others simply noted that Reigns was on a different level compared to the NXT Women's Champion.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

王子 @dojopeep

Fresh opponents.

Division thriving even with a year long reign. @TOXlCATTRACTlON Fresh storylines.Fresh opponents.Division thriving even with a year long reign. @TOXlCATTRACTlON Fresh storylines.Fresh opponents.Division thriving even with a year long reign.

#bringbackdivas @elektrastatic @TOXlCATTRACTlON so true,roman is boring and gets carried in promos by everyone else @TOXlCATTRACTlON so true,roman is boring and gets carried in promos by everyone else

C J S M I T H @myownman24 @TOXlCATTRACTlON Ummm literally everyone loves Roman and the Bloodine. Nobody other than you are even mentioning Mandy Rose, let alone in the same convo as Roman. @TOXlCATTRACTlON Ummm literally everyone loves Roman and the Bloodine. Nobody other than you are even mentioning Mandy Rose, let alone in the same convo as Roman.😂😂

Ahmad Muhammad @AhmadMuhammad97 𝙅ay @TOXlCATTRACTlON Mandy Rose clears roman overrated reigns in every category Mandy Rose clears roman overrated reigns in every category https://t.co/6n47o4ZldZ Oh, the ONLY reason Mandy is where she is right now is because of a trade last year. If that didn't happen, where would you think Mandy would be from July 2021 until now? I'll let you ponder that. twitter.com/TOXlCATTRACTlO… Oh, the ONLY reason Mandy is where she is right now is because of a trade last year. If that didn't happen, where would you think Mandy would be from July 2021 until now? I'll let you ponder that. twitter.com/TOXlCATTRACTlO…

Rose won the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021 by beating Raquel Rodriguez, formerly known as Raquel Gonzalez. The Toxic Attraction leader is currently fresh off a win over Alba Fyre in her latest title defense.

Throughout her title reign, Rose has already successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against notable names such as Dakota Kai, Wendy Choo, Roxanne Perez, Zoey Stark, and other stars from the NXT women's division.

Ric Flair recently backed Cody Rhodes to end Roman Reigns' historic title run

Ric Flair believes that Cody Rhodes is the most sensible option to dethrone Roman Reigns and end his current title run.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy backed The American Nightmare to make history. Flair said:

"If the Rock happens, that's great. If it doesn't, I would like it to be Cody Rhodes. [He wants Cody to beat Roman] Yes."

Roman Reigns recently defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. The Tribal Chief was taken to the limit by his opponent but eventually walked out of Saudi Arabia still as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

