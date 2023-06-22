"Roman hate is crazy to me" - Twitter outraged over Dana Brooke being called better than Roman Reigns

Wrestling Twitter wasn't happy one bit over Dana Brooke being called better than Roman Reigns by a Brooke fan.

Dana Brooke recently faced Cora Jade on an episode of WWE NXT. The match ended in referee stoppage after Dana failed to counter Jade's submission move. Shortly after, the 34-year-old was subjected to massive criticism by several fans on Twitter. The WWE Superstar noticed the tweets and finally responded to her critics.

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE 🏻 Got it, NOTED, Awesome….. &….. Alright I get it, y’all think I suck….🏻 Got it, NOTED, Awesome….. &….. Alright I get it, y’all think I suck…. 👍🏻 Got it, NOTED, Awesome….. &…..

Many fans put up tweets in support of Brooke as well. One of those tweets made a bold statement and hinted that Brooke is better than Roman Reigns. The user also referred to The Tribal Chief as 'MIDReigns.'

The tweet didn't sit well with the WWE Universe, and fans flocked in droves to the comment section to respond to the outrageous claim.

Check out the original tweet as well as some notable responses to the same:

"Honestly, I never understood most Dana hate when 90% of fans stan Roman mainly for his looks. It baffles me how you can take MIDReigns over Dana Brooke."

WrestleTakes @GMPunk0723 @T0KYOR3VENGE @TOXlCATTRACTlON Bro, MidReigns? Okay, now I now you a five year old @T0KYOR3VENGE @TOXlCATTRACTlON Bro, MidReigns? Okay, now I now you a five year old

Jayden🩷💜💙 @_LiverAlone_667 @T0KYOR3VENGE @TOXlCATTRACTlON MidReigns? Over a blonde in catering for yrs in INSANE @T0KYOR3VENGE @TOXlCATTRACTlON MidReigns? Over a blonde in catering for yrs in INSANE

Roman Reigns has been carrying SmackDown on his back for years now

Roman Reigns turned heel at SummerSlam 2020 and has been WWE's biggest attraction since then. The company has left no stone unturned while presenting him as an unstoppable force, and he has beaten almost everyone in his path over the past three years.

While appearing on The Michael Kay Show a year ago, a confident Roman Reigns dubbed himself the greatest of all time.

Check out his comments below:

"To me, I'm not trying to get there, I believe I'm there. I believe I'm living in the day of The GOAT within my own performance. I'm just constantly pushing myself, and for many reasons, I feel like I'm surrounded by the greatest and me as a singles competitors, as the Universal Champion, as the top guy of WWE, the face of this billion dollar company, I'm the greatest of all time," said Reigns.

Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He won the Universal title three years ago by pinning Braun Strowman at Payback 2020. Reigns won the WWE title by putting down his arch-rival Brock Lesnar at last year's WrestleMania.

As for Dana Brooke, she has been with WWE for a decade. Brooke has never tasted Women's title gold but is a 15-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

Do you think Dana Brooke will ever receive a legit push on the main roster? Sound off in the comment section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes