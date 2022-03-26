"The top guy of WWE" - Roman Reigns picks surprising name as the greatest of all time

Roman Reigns has shared his thoughts on who he thinks is the greatest wrestler of all time.

The Tribal Chief has been the most dominant champion in recent memory, and is the current face of WWE. At WrestleMania 38, he'll collide with another mega star, Brock Lesnar, in a Winner Takes All match for the WWE and Universal Championship.

During his recent appearance on the The Michael Kay Show, Roman Reigns was asked who he thinks is the greatest of all time. In response, The Tribal Chief acknowledged himself as the greatest, stating that he's already in that level.

"To me, I'm not trying to get there, I believe I'm there. I believe I'm living in the day of The GOAT within my own performance. I'm just constantly pushing myself, and for many reasons, I feel like I'm surrounded by the greatest and me as a singles competitors, as the Universal Champion, as the top guy of WWE, the face of this billion dollar company, I'm the greatest of all time," said Reigns. [11:06-11:36]

Roman Reigns believes he would've been a successful NFL player before his battle with leukemia

Before he pursued a career in pro wrestling, Roman Reigns was an American football player who aspired to have a successful career in the NFL. His dreams were cut short after he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2007.

He eventually signed with WWE and became a mega star. The Tribal Chief said he would've had a successful football career and wouldn't have gotten into wrestling if it weren't for his battle with the disease.

"I would have been twelve years into the league and been retired [laughs]. I really believe I would have been successful in football. I was a pretty good football player who had a lot to work on and a lot of room to get better. To me, that was a really big upside that I was already pretty good, but in my mind, there was so many different facets of the game that I could shrink and get better at and gain that experience and just learn, in whatever we're doing, we learn these little life hacks that make things easier. We get smarter and work that way as opposed to working harder and doing things that we don't have to do," said Reigns. (H/T Fightful)

Roman Reigns is on his way to headline his sixth WrestleMania when he puts his Universal Title on the line against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Their high-stakes match is being projected as the biggest bout in the event's history.

Do you think Reigns is the GOAT? Sound off in the comments below.

