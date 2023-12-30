"Roman is losing his title it's official"- 6ft 2 in star set to betray Roman Reigns to set up a highly-anticipated rivalry, according to WWE Universe

Backed by the Bloodline, Roman Reigns has been at the top of WWE for over three years. While Jey and Jimmy Uso have betrayed the Tribal Chief in the past, Solo Sikoa has stuck by his side through it all. However, a recent report has led many to believe that the Enforcer is also about to turn his back on the Bloodline leader.

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle, helping Reigns in his title defense against Drew McIntyre. The Enforcer has been the Tribal Chief's most trusted ally since then and was recently crowned 'The Tribal Heir' by Roman himself. However, WWE has teased a feud between the two on multiple occasions in the past and Reigns even displayed signs of fear after he accidentally bumped into Sikoa.

Wrestling insider BWE recently stated that a new chapter is about to begin for the Solo Sikoa, which caused a major uproar among fans. Many believe that the 6 ft 2 in star will finally turn on Roman Reigns to cost him the title or betray him after he loses the title. Some even think that Sikoa will be the one to end the Tribal Chief's historic run.

Wrestling veteran does not believe that Solo Sikoa will end Roman Reigns' historic WWE run

Solo Sikoa has been portrayed as an unstoppable force ever since making his main roster debut last year. The Enforcer has lost just a handful of single matches in this time and has victories over former world champions such as John Cena, AJ Styles, and Kevin Owens.

While many are backing Solo to end Roman Reigns' historic run, wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes he is not the right person for the job. The Hall of Fame journalist was quite clear with his reasoning.

"No. Solo to me, and I read this somewhere people said they brought him in like the monster, and he is not the monster that they were trying to make. I don't know why I saw 'monster' written all over this guy." [38:23 onward]

Roman Reigns currently has his hands full with AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. The trio will compete in a triple-threat match on the New Year's special episode of WWE SmackDown to determine the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.