WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced for April live events in London and Paris

It was announced today that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be performing at live events in both London and Paris for WWE's upcoming European Tour.

The Tribal Chief was unable to participate in the company's most recent tour of the continent due to COVID-19 complications.

Earlier today, WWE released a statement confirming the Head of the Table's appearance for the two live events.

"WWE has announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been added to the already stacked roster of WWE Superstars appearing at WWE Live when it returns to London. U.K., on Friday, April 29, and Paris, France, on Saturday, April 30."

Reigns will be joined by fellow superstars "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn at the event.

R Truth on what Roman Reigns is like on the road

R-Truth has enjoyed a remarkably long stint with WWE. During his time with the company, Truth has seen Roman Reigns' stock rise to unimaginable heights.

In a recent interview with the radio station HOT 97, R Truth spoke of Roman's generosity and the Universal Champion inviting Truth to travel with his entourage. The Tribal Chief uses a private bus to commute during live events.

"He’s so humble. There's times that he’s helped me out, all kinds of ways, all around the spectrum. I’ve witnessed him help everybody out. His family and a lot of Samoans are like that, he’s helped out so many people." Truth added: "Me and him were on the road, like, from the time he came in with The Shield, we were linked together for some reason and when he got that status and rose up, he insisted, he said ‘bro, I’m going to get a bus for us,’ and he already included me on the bus." H/T Cultaholic

In a business where many may be in it just for themselves, stories like R Truth's showcase the selfless nature of the Universal Champion when he is away from the ring.

