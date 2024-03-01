Roman Reigns and 3 other big names advertised for blockbuster SmackDown on Road to WrestleMania

Roman Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship are at the center of the biggest feud heading into WrestleMania 40, and we are set to see everyone involved reunite on SmackDown.

This year's Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes, decided to challenge the Tribal Chief for his gold at the Grandest Stages of Them All after failing last year at WrestleMania. However, The Rock's surprise return complicated The American Nightmare's plans to "finish his story."

A recent WWE press conference in Las Vegas saw The Rock insist that he should be in the main event against Roman Reigns to close the greatest WrestleMania of all time. But Triple H had different plans as The Game eventually handed the coveted title match to his Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes.

The abovementioned press conference saw The Great One slap Cody across his face, leading to a brawl. The Rock joined forces with Roman and The Bloodline while Cody Rhodes found an unexpected backing in World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Per the latest update, next week's episode of SmackDown will feature all four superstars - Roman Reigns, The Rock, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes. WWE has advertised each for a blockbuster episode of Blue Brand set to air from Dallas, Texas, on March 8th.

Will Roman Reigns appear on WWE SmackDown this week?

WWE has confirmed that The Rock will appear on the blue brand this week. It is worth noting that Cody Rhodes challenged the Great One to a singles bout during his appearance at the Elimination Chamber, and the latter is expected to respond this Friday.

While The Rock will be present on the upcoming edition of SmackDown, no such confirmation has been made regarding Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief was more than happy to skip Elimination Chamber and could likely miss the first edition of SmackDown following the recently concluded PLE. On the other hand, The Rock and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to appear on the subsequent three editions of the Friday Night show.

