Roman Reigns and 39-year-old WWE star to join Brock Lesnar and two other top superstars in a special list 

Roman Reigns and another top name are set to join a special list when they compete in their respective matches at the upcoming 2024 Royal Rumble PLE.

At Royal Rumble 2024, 39-year-old Kevin Owens will take on Logan Paul with the latter's United States Championship on the line. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title in a Fatal Four-Way match against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles.

Both men will compete in their seventh title match at the Royal Rumble event. The only superstars to achieve this feat are Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and The Miz.

"Superstars with 7 title matches at the yearly #RoyalRumble event: - @TripleH - @BrockLesnar - @mikethemiz (incl. Kickoffs) At the 2024 event, both @FightOwensFight and @WWERomanReigns join the list as they each will be in their 7th title match at a @WWE Royal Rumble event."

Roman Reigns was reportedly scheduled to compete in a singles match at Royal Rumble

Reigns interfered in a #1 contender's Triple Threat match on SmackDown, leading to Nick Aldis booking a Fatal Four-Way match for the Royal Rumble event.

As per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE's original plans for Reigns at Royal Rumble were to have him face Randy Orton in a singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title:

"The original idea was Roman and Randy Orton for the Rumble. Essentially there were parties involved who did not want to beat Randy Orton this early and just felt that there’s money to be made with Randy Orton and Roman in a programme at some point, but it’s too soon to do it. But LA Knight just got beat, and AJ isn’t strong enough. I think AJ was the guy that they probably would have wanted because Roman can beat him," said Dave Meltzer.

It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens emerge victorious in their respective bouts. Nonetheless, both men will enter an elite list when they enter the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

