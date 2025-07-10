Roman Reigns #5, RAW star #2: Goldberg ranks top 5 Spears in WWE

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg took a jibe at Roman Reigns in a new interview. The veteran shared his list of the top five Spears and put The OTC at #5.

Ad

Reigns has a bunch of devastating moves in his arsenal, including the Spear. He has used the move effectively on several occasions to win some of the biggest matches of his career.

In a chat with SHAK Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was asked to share his ranking of the Spear from #1 to #5, and he had quite an interesting answer. The legend put himself in the first spot, followed by Bron Breakker. He then put Edge's Spear at the third spot and Rhyno's Gore at #4. He put Roman Reigns' Spear at the last spot.

Ad

Trending

You can check out his comments starting at the 20:05 mark:

John Cena's secret romantic life - Watch here!

Ad

Roman Reigns and Goldberg's only match

On the Road to WrestleMania 36 in 2020, Reigns and the former WCW star kicked off a feud. Unfortunately, the OTC went on a hiatus ahead of 'Mania, and the feud was shelved. Goldberg went on to defend the Universal Title against Braun Strowman at The Show of Shows that year and lost the belt to The Monster of All Monsters.

Ad

Two years later, Goldberg finally met Reigns in a Universal Title match at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia. That night, Reigns defeated the WWE Hall of Famer to retain his title belt.

Ad

Goldberg is mere hours away from what could be his very last match. He will battle Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event and is eyeing the World Heavyweight Title.

With Goldberg almost touching 60, most fans want Gunther to defeat him and retain the top prize. The match has been billed by WWE as the Hall of Famer's "last ride."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More