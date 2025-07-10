Roman Reigns #5, RAW star #2: Goldberg ranks top 5 Spears in WWE

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg took a jibe at Roman Reigns in a new interview. The veteran shared his list of the top five Spears and put The OTC at #5.
Reigns has a bunch of devastating moves in his arsenal, including the Spear. He has used the move effectively on several occasions to win some of the biggest matches of his career.
In a chat with SHAK Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was asked to share his ranking of the Spear from #1 to #5, and he had quite an interesting answer. The legend put himself in the first spot, followed by Bron Breakker. He then put Edge's Spear at the third spot and Rhyno's Gore at #4. He put Roman Reigns' Spear at the last spot.
You can check out his comments starting at the 20:05 mark:
Roman Reigns and Goldberg's only match
On the Road to WrestleMania 36 in 2020, Reigns and the former WCW star kicked off a feud. Unfortunately, the OTC went on a hiatus ahead of 'Mania, and the feud was shelved. Goldberg went on to defend the Universal Title against Braun Strowman at The Show of Shows that year and lost the belt to The Monster of All Monsters.
Two years later, Goldberg finally met Reigns in a Universal Title match at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia. That night, Reigns defeated the WWE Hall of Famer to retain his title belt.
Goldberg is mere hours away from what could be his very last match. He will battle Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event and is eyeing the World Heavyweight Title.
With Goldberg almost touching 60, most fans want Gunther to defeat him and retain the top prize. The match has been billed by WWE as the Hall of Famer's "last ride."