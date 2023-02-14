Roman Reigns is 8-time champion's "nightmare", claims a Bloodline member

Roman Reigns is currently focused on his upcoming title defense against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

However, he hasn't completely forgotten about another man who has his sights set on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare recently crossed paths with Paul Heyman on RAW.

Taking to Twitter, Heyman termed Reigns as Cody's "nightmare," taking a dig at his "American Nightmare" moniker in the process. The Special Counsel also shared a graphic artwork featuring Reigns and Rhodes.

Jim Cornette spoke about Roman Reigns' chances of winning at WrestleMania 39

Jim Cornette has spoken about Roman Reigns' chances of retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

With a win over Sami Zayn, The Tribal Chief will confirm his match against Cody Rhodes on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette said:

"Again, I think Sami [Zayn] needs to possible be instrumental in it but without actually helping Cody [Rhodes] do it to where he comes as a flunky but he needs to. In some way or another, Cody and Sami need to be showing each other, as much support as possible and Sami needs to be instrumental in validating Cody as the new champion. But yeah, I think this is the time because you're going to miss the moment if you don't do it now,"

Reigns will defend his title against Zayn in Montreal, Canada, at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. The match was confirmed after Zayn's actions at the Royal Rumble and after he blindsided The Tribal Chief on an episode of SmackDown recently.

Meanwhile, Rhodes, an eight-time champion in WWE, will aim to win his first world title in the company.

