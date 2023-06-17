Roman Reigns' 8-word response to Jey Uso after betrayal on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has not had the best few weeks on WWE TV recently, and that was compounded by another Bloodline member betraying him this week on SmackDown. Reigns was not happy and had something to say to Jey Uso after the latter sided with his brother.

Jey Uso appeared to be ready to be done with Jimmy on SmackDown, saying that he had let him down multiple times. But ultimately, he sided with his brother over Reigns, hitting the Tribal Chief with a superkick.

Reigns stood up after the superkick, and he was furious as he could not believe what had happened to him. This was the second time that a Bloodline member had superkicked him, with Jimmy Uso doing the first one back at Night of Champions. He shouted at Jey Uso, in complete denial of what had just happened to him.

"YOU DON'T LEAVE ME, NO ONE LEAVES ME."

For his troubles, he got hit with a double superkick.

However, it's clear that Jey Uso has made his decision and sided with his brother. The Bloodline has now split in two, with the Usos on one side and Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on the other. It remains to be seen how this plays out next.

Do you think Solo Sikoa will leave Roman Reigns as well? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

