Roman Reigns possibly spoils WWE Money in the Bank match announcement

Ahead of WWE's return to packed arenas, Roman Reigns took to Twitter to send a message to the WWE Universe. He may have also spoiled a match announcement for Money in the Bank in the process.

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be the first show with a full crowd in over 16 months. Fans and superstars alike are excited for this, with the feeling growing after Vince McMahon posted an emotional video package about fans coming back.

For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Q1GGhLhqRD — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 15, 2021

Several current and former WWE Superstars, including John Cena and The Rock, reacted to the video.

The main event of SmackDown will be a six-man Tag Team Match, pitting Roman Reigns and The Usos against The Mysterios and Edge. It will be an electric way to finish off what is sure to be a memorable night.

Roman Reigns may have included a Money in the Bank spoiler in his message to WWE fans

Roman Reigns tweeted a message to the WWE Universe regarding tonight's big six-man Tag Team Match. He mentioned how Edge got stacked and pinned alongside Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37, while declaring that the Mysterios are on borrowed time as SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

"For the first time since Edge got stacked and pinned in front of thousands of fans @WrestleMania and before the Mysterios lose their titles at #MITB…" tweeted Roman Reigns.

MY @WWE Universe gets to see and acknowledge their #TribalChief live and in person on #Smackdown https://t.co/zxbKe6cXOo — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 15, 2021

The Universal Champion mentioned that Rey and Dominik Mysterio will lose their titles to The Usos at Money in the Bank. However, as things stand, WWE is yet to announce a SmackDown Tag Team Title match for the event.

It seems like Reigns may have jumped the gun on the announcement for the match between The Usos and The Mysterios at Money in the Bank. WWE could confirm the match tonight on SmackDown, but it isn't a guarantee that it will happen as plans can change at any time.

The Usos challenged Rey and Dominik Mysterio for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships twice in one night last month. The Mysterios won the first match after an erroneous call from the referee, while Roman Reigns took out the father-son duo during the second one.

Do you think The Usos will become SmackDown Tag Team Champions at WWE Money in the Bank if the match happens? Let us know in the comments below.

