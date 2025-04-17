Roman Reigns accused of hating women's wrestling; Nia Jax comments

Roman Reigns was recently accused of hating women's wrestling by a fan on X/Twitter for seemingly being against a spot involving Nia Jax and Lana. However, Jax has commented in favor of the OTC.

Ad

Jax has been absent from WWE television since the 2025 Elimination Chamber. However, she has been active on social media, and recently she replied to a fan post on X/Twitter, which claimed that Reigns hated women's wrestling. The user posted screenshots of an article about The Tribal Chief allegedly being against the table spot between The Irresistible Force and Lana at the 2020 Survivor Series.

On X, Jax turned down claims made by the article, stating Reigns was never against the table spot.

Ad

Trending

"This dumba** article is a lie. This never happened," wrote Jax.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Check out Jax's post on X/Twitter by clicking here.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman Reigns is set to main event another WrestleMania this weekend as he will take on CM Punk and Seth Rollins to close Night One of The Show of Shows. On the other hand, Nia Jax could miss the show, as she currently is not booked for the premium live event.

Paul Heyman claimed that he won't be disloyal to Roman Reigns

Last year, CM Punk stepped up as the fifth man for the OG Bloodline when they faced the new Bloodline and Bronson Reed in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series. In return, Paul Heyman owed Punk a favor, which later was revealed to be Heyman leaving Roman Reigns to be in the corner of The Second City Saint at WrestleMania.

Ad

Paul Heyman made it clear that he would keep his promise. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Heyman said that he wouldn't be disloyal to Roman Reigns despite choosing Punk over the OTC at WrestleMania 41.

"I will live up to my promise to CM Punk, I will live up to my promise to my best friend in the world CM Punk. I will be loyal to my best friend in the world CM Punk, which does not mean I'm going to be disloyal to my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns."

Ad

Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. This weekend, he will aim to get back on winning terms at The Grandest Stage of Them All by getting his hand raised in yet another WrestleMania main event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More