Roman Reigns accused of hating women's wrestling; Nia Jax comments

Roman Reigns was recently accused of hating women's wrestling by a fan on X/Twitter for seemingly being against a spot involving Nia Jax and Lana. However, Jax has commented in favor of the OTC.
Jax has been absent from WWE television since the 2025 Elimination Chamber. However, she has been active on social media, and recently she replied to a fan post on X/Twitter, which claimed that Reigns hated women's wrestling. The user posted screenshots of an article about The Tribal Chief allegedly being against the table spot between The Irresistible Force and Lana at the 2020 Survivor Series.
On X, Jax turned down claims made by the article, stating Reigns was never against the table spot.
"This dumba** article is a lie. This never happened," wrote Jax.
Roman Reigns is set to main event another WrestleMania this weekend as he will take on CM Punk and Seth Rollins to close Night One of The Show of Shows. On the other hand, Nia Jax could miss the show, as she currently is not booked for the premium live event.
Paul Heyman claimed that he won't be disloyal to Roman Reigns
Last year, CM Punk stepped up as the fifth man for the OG Bloodline when they faced the new Bloodline and Bronson Reed in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series. In return, Paul Heyman owed Punk a favor, which later was revealed to be Heyman leaving Roman Reigns to be in the corner of The Second City Saint at WrestleMania.
Paul Heyman made it clear that he would keep his promise. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Heyman said that he wouldn't be disloyal to Roman Reigns despite choosing Punk over the OTC at WrestleMania 41.
"I will live up to my promise to CM Punk, I will live up to my promise to my best friend in the world CM Punk. I will be loyal to my best friend in the world CM Punk, which does not mean I'm going to be disloyal to my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns."
Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. This weekend, he will aim to get back on winning terms at The Grandest Stage of Them All by getting his hand raised in yet another WrestleMania main event.