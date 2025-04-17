Roman Reigns or CM Punk: Paul Heyman reveals his true loyalties ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

  • home icon
By Nithin Joseph
Modified Apr 17, 2025 07:18 GMT
Paul Heyman may be forced to choose between Roman Reigns and CM Punk [Image credits: WWE.com]
WrestleMania 41 poses a huge problem for Paul Heyman. He walks in both as a representative of CM Punk and as The Wiseman to Roman Reigns. As such, many have questioned his loyalty, and recently, he revealed where his it truly lies in an interview.

Making an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Heyman was asked a bunch of questions about the upcoming WrestleMania weekend. Speaking from his comfortable hotel room in Las Vegas, the Hall of Famer was very candid with his responses.

Paul Heyman was asked about the conundrum he faces at WrestleMania and if he would fulfill the promise he made to CM Punk. He responded, claiming he would not go back on his word and would remain loyal to his best friend.

However, he also claimed that his loyalty to The Second City Saint in no way indicated that he would be disloyal to his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

"I will live up to my promise to CM Punk, I will live up to my promise to my best friend in the world CM Punk. I will be loyal to my best friend in the world CM Punk, which does not mean I'm going to be disloyal to my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns," said Heyman. [04:35-04:50]
In other words, Paul Heyman is still on the fence and is both loyal to Punk and Reigns. There is only one superstar he does not care for heading into WrestleMania, and that is The Visionary, Seth Rollins.

Paul Heyman has seemingly lost Roman Reigns' trust

Although Paul Heyman claims he is loyal to both CM Punk and Roman Reigns, the latter does not see it that way. On Monday night, the OTC seemed visibly upset with his Wiseman, unable to understand how he could've chosen Punk over him.

Heyman tried to explain that this was just him returning the favor, but Reigns was having none of it. He took out his anger and frustration on Heyman, after being egged on by Seth Rollins, who came out to add fuel to the fire.

He shoved aside the 59-year-old during the segment and may have done much worse if not for Punk's intervention. A brawl soon ensued but ended with Rollins standing tall with a chair in hand.

Tensions are high heading into WrestleMania, but considering all that has happened, it's safe to assume that Reigns has lost all trust in Heyman. Will that change during the main event of Night One? Only time will tell.

Edited by Nithin Joseph
