Roman Reigns to achieve huge milestone if he main events WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns might tie the record for the most number of WrestleMania main events if he headlines the 40th edition of the high-profile show.

At Night Two of WrestleMania 39, Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. The Usos came to back The Tribal Chief, while Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn came in to safeguard The American Nightmare. In the bout's climax, Solo Sikoa interfered and helped Reigns win against Rhodes despite being ejected from ringside earlier.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan currently holds the record for most 'Mania main events. He has headlined the event on eight occasions. Reigns has closed The Show of Shows seven times and could tie The Hulkster's record next year in Philadelphia.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC If Roman Reigns main events Wrestlemania 40, he'll tie the record for most main events with 8 If Roman Reigns main events Wrestlemania 40, he'll tie the record for most main events with 8 🔥 https://t.co/227SXGtDMV

Vince Russo criticized Roman Reigns' current rival, Sami Zayn

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has heavily criticized Sami Zayn's recent segment. The latter will defend his Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Sikoa and The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions 2023.

On RAW, Zayn spoke about his history with Reigns and how the latter has been using underhanded tactics to win every match.

Discussing the promo, Vince Russo bashed Zayn for being a 'crybaby.' On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned how The Master Strategist has been trying to sell his side of the story by blaming Reigns.

"We open up the show with Laurel and Hardy, and they are cutting a promo. Bro, what is Sami Zayn doing? I'll tell you exactly what he's doing. The babyface is being a crybaby! Sami Zayn sounds like a crybaby. I should have beaten. I should have beaten Roman Reigns. KO should have beaten Roman Reigns. But Roman Reigns has the championship for 1000 days because he cheats."

The wrestling veteran compared Sami Zayn to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, adding that the latter would have never ranted like Zayn.

"That's a baby. Put Steve Austin in that spot. Is Steve Austin going to say, 'I should have beaten The Undertaker, but The Undertaker is a champion because he cheats?' No, you're a crybaby. You're coming across like a whiny, crying b**ch! That's what you're coming across as."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Reigns.

