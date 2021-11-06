Roman Reigns and The Usos battle former champions after SmackDown goes off-air

WWE fans in attendance for this week's SmackDown got to witness Universal Champion Roman Reigns in action in a dark match after SmackDown went off-air.

The Bloodline, led by The Head of the Table, took on the team of former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and former RAW Tag Team Champions Viking Raiders in a six-man tag team match post-smackdown.

This was Roman Reigns' first interaction with Drew McIntyre since the latter's move to the blue brand. Last year, the two have previously faced each other in a 'Champion vs. Champion' match at Survivor Series.

According to fans present in the arena, the babyfaces stood tall as all six men brawled inside the ring.

sterl @_sc_miller Viking Warriors and Drew McIntrye killed it in the post show dark match taking down Roman Reigns and the Usos Viking Warriors and Drew McIntrye killed it in the post show dark match taking down Roman Reigns and the Usos https://t.co/UeZaoHL5jm

Apart from Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, the men from the dark match were in action on this week's SmackDown. The Viking Raiders defeated Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss in a tag team match while Drew McIntyre took down Ricochet. Jimmy Uso, however, was on the losing end of his match as King Woods defeated him.

Roman Reigns might face Big E at WWE Survivor Series

This week's SmackDown ended with Roman Reigns and The Usos laying waste to The New Day members after Jimmy Uso's defeat on the main event.

In a match to determine who will bend the knee, it was The King of the Ring who came out on top after a distraction. Post-match, The Bloodline brutally beatdown King Woods and Sir Kofi.

With the Survivor Series around the corner, former New Day member and WWE Champion Big E could avenge his friends as he faces The Tribal Chief in a traditional Champion vs. Champion match.

However, with no match announced so far for the pay-per-view, we could also see a three-on-three tag match between the factions as the rivalry between them has been boiling for weeks.

Which match are you looking forward to the most at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comment box below.

