Roman Reigns added to upcoming WWE SmackDown line-up

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been added to the line-up for an upcoming SmackDown show.

Reigns has been dominating the roster with his Bloodline stable so far. After a victory at WrestleMania Backlash against the team of Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro, the heel group had a face-off with RK-Bro on last week's SmackDown.

Despite reports of Reigns working lesser dates, one upcoming show from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 22nd, will feature him. The arena's official Twitter page shared a post with the updated line-up. The card also includes Cody Rhodes, SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. A link to purchase the tickets was also included in the post.

"Updated event card for @WWE Smackdown on July 22, featuring @WWERomanReigns, @RondaRousey, @CodyRhodes, @FightOwensFight, @DMcIntyreWWE and more!" The tweet read

Reigns has also been announced for an upcoming RAW show, set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 25th.

What's next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

With his teammates in The Bloodline looking to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles by defeating RK-Bro, it seems like a matter of time before Reigns is occupied with another feud of his own.

It was initially suspected that Roman would defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash. However, it was decided that the match would be saved for a bigger show, such as Money In The Bank, Clash at the Castle, or SummerSlam.

It will be interesting to see the next stage of Roman's career, especially considering the recent reports about his lighter, more relaxed WWE schedule. You can read all about him here.

