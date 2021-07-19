Roman Reigns addresses John Cena's return at Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns was victorious in the main event of Money in the Bank, as he defeated Edge and forced the WWE Universe to acknowledge him once again. His victory was yet another example of the dominance Reigns has displayed over the majority of the SmackDown roster.

However, the night didn't end for Reigns there as he had a surprise waiting for him as the show was nearing its conclusion.

One of Reigns' former rivals, John Cena, made an emphatic return to WWE and stole the limelight from The Tribal Chief. It looks like both men are set to collide at this year's SummerSlam with Universal Title on the line.

Roman Reigns took to Twitter to address the Cenation Leader's return and said there are two constants in WWE. One, he said that all these legends come back, and second, they will all acknowledge him at the end of the day.

"The only two constants in the @WWE Universe. They all come back. They all acknowledge me. Nothing’s different. #AndStill #MITB," tweeted Roman Reigns.

The only two constants in the @WWE Universe.



They all come back.

They all acknowledge me.



Nothing’s different. #AndStill #MITB — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 19, 2021

It looks like Roman Reigns isn't too bothered by the return of the 16-time World Champion. It will be interesting to see if there are any heated interactions between the two in the coming weeks.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are draped in gold

Roman Reigns' win over Edge at Money in the Bank means that The Bloodline now finds itself surrounded by championship gold. Earlier in the night, The Usos managed to beat the Mysterios and start their seventh reign as tag team champions.

It will be interesting to see if the Mysterios will join forces with John Cena to end the dominance of The Bloodline on SmackDown.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio lost the titles in controversial fashion and could go after The Usos on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Are you excited to see John Cena take on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

