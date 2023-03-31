Roman Reigns admits he originally did not want to feud with 37-year-old WWE star

During his run as Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has faced many top WWE stars, with his first major opponent defending the title coming in the form of his cousin Jey Uso.

In 2020, the two family members went to war at both Clash of Champions and then at Hell In A Cell, with Roman coming away with the win on both occasions.

While fans fondly remember the feud, Reigns recently told the Associated Press that he did not like the idea of taking on his cousin "and beating him into The Bloodline." However, The Tribal Chief then stated that he later saw the positives behind their rivalry.

"When these ideas in real-time started happening, it became a chain reaction, a domino effect,” Reigns said. “It’s been like an onion, peeling open, left and right, these awesome opportunities and different rabbit holes to dive down with these different characters we’ve involved.” (H/T AP Media)

Since their epic matches in 2020, Jey and Roman have been by each other's side as part of the dominant stable, The Bloodline, with Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman also acting as key members of the faction.

Roman Reigns is ready to defend his title

This weekend at WrestleMania 39, The Head of The Table will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare earned the right to face Roman Reigns on the Grandest Stage of Them All after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match this past January, which guaranteed him a world title match in the main event of WrestleMania.

Since returning to WWE in April 2022, Cody Rhodes has made it his mission to win the WWE Championship in honor of his late great father, The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes.

