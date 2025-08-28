  • home icon
  Roman Reigns admits he would be slapped by female WWE star 15 times in a row on TV if he made a mistake

Roman Reigns admits he would be slapped by female WWE star 15 times in a row on TV if he made a mistake

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 28, 2025 01:34 GMT
The star would be slapped (Credit: WWE.com)
The star would be slapped (Credit: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns has opened up and admitted that he was afraid of being slapped "15 times in a row" if he made a mistake. The star spoke about it recently in an interview ahead of Clash in Paris.

Reigns will be at Clash in Paris, where he is set to take on The Tribal Thief, Bronson Reed. With the latter looking to destroy him and steal his shoes at every opportunity, Reigns has a challenge in front of him to not only shut the star down but also to show that he still has the ability left in him, with or without the Bloodline, to stand up for himself. Now, facing The Vision, it is his chance to do so. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns was interviewed by Stephanie McMahon ahead of that match.

Reigns was on the What's Your Story podcast with Stephanie McMahon. While the majority of the interview has yet to be released, the star has been featured in several clips that have been revealed to tease it. There, he discussed several topics with McMahon. One topic that she confronted him with was how, when they shared the ring, he would often say things to her.

"You used to talk a lot of sh** to me in the ring."
Back in the day, Reigns was a babyface figure, while McMahon was a heel, leading to numerous confrontations between the two. Stephanie even slapped him in the ring, knowing he would not be able to retaliate. Roman said that the reason he said what he said in the ring was that if he did not, she would get even angrier and slap him 15 times in a row on TV for the mistake of holding back. In WWE, holding back and not going all out on a character is often seen as a colossal mistake.

"Only because I knew if you did not, you would slap me 15 times in a row."
Roman Reigns has to win back a WWE title

While Roman Reigns has been involved in several storylines, without The Bloodline to back him, the star has not really been involved in main event stories for some time.

Now with Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion, he is not even challenging for the big title, and instead is facing Bronson Reed in a separate feud.

Roman Reigns needs to get back in the title picture soon, a point he himself has made several times in the past. It remains to be seen how long fans have to wait before he can do just that.

Edited by Angana Roy
