Roman Reigns says WWE fans still mock him over an embarrassing promo of his 

Top WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently revealed which promo of his still gets ridiculed by wrestling fans.

Before he became the dominant Tribal Chief we know today, Roman struggled to connect as a babyface or 'good guy' with the audience. Although his physical presence should have been enough to get him over with fans, the company insisted on him feeding him cartoonish lines that diminished his on-screen persona.

Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, Reigns recounted an old promo of his from 2015, which fans still remind him of to this day.

"I’ve had just crappy promos that—you know, you get in early, you don’t have any equity. I [don’t] want to say something right now, I ain’t saying it. But ten years ago, if Vince is saying this and it’s highlighted, then you’re going to say it. And I said some crazy stuff which still followed—like the ‘sufferin’ succotash.’ I don’t even remember. I just remember ‘sufferin’ succotash’ and it was literally like eight years ago and it will still be brought—I mean, I delivered some really good work over the last few years, and they’ll still be like, ‘sufferin’ succotash." (H/T WrestleZone)

It is fair to say that Reigns has far distanced himself from his old character, he currently rules over WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns had to learn the wresltling business from the ground up

Despite the fact that he comes from a long line of wrestlers, The Head of The Table came into the WWE without ever having competed in a match before.

Continuing his conversation on Impaulsive, Roman Reigns stated to host Logan Paul that he had to learn the ropes in a very unglamorous location before making it onto TV.

"I didn’t come in like as a Logan Paul or like you know what I mean. I came in as a ex failed Football Player who had to go to a warehouse and figure it out and they brought us in as a group as the S.H.I.E.L.D early on. Then once I started finding those broad strokes, the basics [of] how to A, Wrestle and B, Wrestle on Television, you know what I mean and all those details that you’re learning that come with that." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Since making his debut in 2012, Roman Reigns has won multiple world championships, a Royal Rumble match and has main evented six of the last eight WrestleManias.

