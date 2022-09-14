“I didn’t come in like as a Logan Paul” - Roman Reigns talks about his early days in WWE

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns recently discussed his growth from being a former Football player to becoming the face of WWE.

In 2010, the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion signed with WWE, retiring from professional football. After starting in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), he debuted on the main roster with Seth Rollins and AEW's Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) as part of the S.H.I.E.L.D. Since then, Reigns has captured every title within the company and became the ninth Grand Slam Champion (under the current format).

While speaking on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Roman Reigns spoke about his early days in WWE. Since he was not a global sensation before signing with the company, the Undisputed Champ had to perfect the art of professional wrestling.

“I didn’t come in like as a Logan Paul or like you know what I mean. I came in as a ex failed Football Player who had to go to a warehouse and figure it out and they brought us in as a group as the S.H.I.E.L.D early on. Then once I started finding those broad strokes, the basics [of] how to A) Wrestle and B) Wrestle on Television, you know what I mean and all those details that you’re learning that come with that," said Roman Reigns. [31:47 - 32:12]

Roman Reigns on earning the respect of the fans

While speaking on the same podcast, the Tribal Chief opened up about how he overcame fans booing him. He mentioned that he strived hard every night to earn the respect of the fans.

"Once we [S.H.I.E.L.D] went on our own that’s when they [fans] were into me. Then they saw, 'oh they’re pushing him to the moon, they want this guy to be the guy,' so they rebelled against me… it was almost like a competition with me and the crowd to where it was like I’m gonna earn this respect every single night and in our business... And if you’re over, if you go out there with a huge response you’re going to be able to get away with different things," saod Reigns. [32:16 - 32:55]

From the beginning till now, it is safe to say The Tribal Chief has earned the fans' respect. He is currently the face of the company and has been on a winning streak like never before. He has not been pinned in over 1000 days. It remains to be seen who will break his undefeated streak.

Did you enjoy the rise of Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit IMPAULSIVE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy