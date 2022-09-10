5 current WWE Superstars who are Grand Slam Champions

The illustrious WWE “Grand Slam” is an achievement that only a select handful of Superstars, past and present, have accomplished. These Superstars have truly done it all for the company from a championship standpoint. Earning a Grand Slam title is truly a bragging right that sets a Superstar apart from all the rest.

Based on the current championship title layout, a Superstar must win at least one of each: WWE or Universal Championship, Raw or SmackDown Tag Team Championship, Intercontinental and United States Championship title.

Without further ado, let’s look at five current Superstars who have won the Grand Slam title.

#5. – WWE's "Apex Predator" strikes

"The Viper" delivers an R.K.O. to the history books as he became a Grand Slam champion.

Randy Orton has truly done it all in the company. From his early days on the main roster to his run in Evolution as “The Legend Killer.” Then morphing into “The Viper” and “Apex Predator” that we’ve come to know and love over the last two decades.

Randy Orton became the Intercontinental Champion (2003), United States Champion (2018), Raw Tag Team Champion (2021, with Matt Riddle), SmackDown Tag Team Champion (2016, with Luke Harper), and WWE Champion (2007). Randy Orton became the 18th overall Grand Slam champion of all time.

Orton is currently sidelined with a back injury and will be out for the remainder of 2022.

#4. – The Messiah of all Grand Slam champions

WWE @WWE Relive how Tyler Black, the independent wrestler, became @WWERollins , Grand Slam Champion! Relive how Tyler Black, the independent wrestler, became @WWERollins, Grand Slam Champion! https://t.co/nLYQaRuoTb

Seth Rollins debuted on the main roster in 2012 alongside Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) and Roman Reigns as members of “The Shield”. Rollins blazed a trail in a short time on his road to becoming a Grand Slam champion.

Seth Rollins became the United States Champion (2015), Raw Tag Team Champion (2013, with Roman Reigns), Universal Champion (2019), and WWE Champion (2015). Seth Rollins became the 19th overall Grand Slam champion of all time.

Rollins is currently involved in a feud with Matt Riddle on the Raw brand.

#3. – An AWESOME Grand Slam Champion

The Miz made his debut for the company after competing in the 2004 Tough Enough contest. He made his official main roster debut in 2006. The self-proclaimed “A-Lister” began his climb to the mountain top, overcoming all obstacles and proving his doubters wrong along the way.

The Miz became the United States Champion (2009), Intercontinental Champion (2012), Raw Tag Team Champion (2007, with John Morrison), SmackDown Tag Team Champion (2019, with Shane McMahon), and WWE Champion (2010). In 2021 The Miz became the only 2-time Grand Slam champion and is 14th overall all-time.

The Miz is currently involved in a feud with Dexter Lumis on the Raw brand. He also had a brief feud with United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

#2. – The Phenomenal Grand Slam Champion

AJ Styles became the only wrestler to become a Grand Slam champion for two companies (TNA/IMPACT Wrestling & WWE).

“The Phenomenal” AJ Styles made his shocking WWE debut during the 2016 Royal Rumble match. AJ wrestled for WCW, NWA, ROH, TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, and NJPW before his debut.

His career in the company has been nothing short of “Phenomenal” (pun intended) and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

AJ Styles became the United States Champion (2017), Intercontinental Champion (2020), Raw Tag Team Champion (2021, with Omos), and WWE Champion (2016). AJ Styles became the only pro wrestler in history to become a “Grand Slam” champion for two organizations, TNA/IMPACT Wrestling and WWE, respectively.

AJ Styles is currently involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley, The Miz, and Tommaso Ciampa over the United States Championship.

#1. – "Acknowledge The Tribal Chief"

“The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns in a little over two years has become the biggest star in the company since John Cena. Reigns made his main roster debut in 2012 alongside Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) and Seth Rollins as a member of “The Shield”.

After the trio split up in 2014, Reigns began his controversial rise to the top as a singles star.

Roman Reigns became the United States Champion (2016), Intercontinental Champion (2017), Raw Tag Team Champion (2013, with Seth Rollins), WWE Champion (2015), and Universal Champion (2018). Reigns became the 7th overall Grand Slam champion of all time.

Roman Reigns is the leader of “The Bloodline”, alongside Paul Heyman, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa. He successfully defended his Undisputed Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

