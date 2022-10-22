The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown next week ahead of his huge title defense against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5th.

The October 28 episode of SmackDown will emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. The show will air on FS1 as Fox will also be covering the MLB playoffs that week.

Roman Reigns has been the centerpiece of WWE programming and the Head of The Table will once again be on the Blue brand to convey a message to the WWE Universe. The SmackDown Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey, is also advertised for the show, and she will put her title on the line in an open challenge.

The company also announced that The Bloodline members Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa will team up to face The Brawling Brutes Ridge Holland and Butch.

Another six-man tag team matchup was announced for next week's show as Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis of Hit Row will team up with a mystery partner against Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro of Legado Del Fantasma.

Roman Reigns had some harsh words for Logan Paul

This past week, Logan Paul shared on social media that he was training with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for his upcoming match.

However, Roman Reigns did not take too well to the tweet and mocked his adversary. The Head of the Table was of the opinion that Logan would need all the help he could get if he has any hopes of dethroning him from the "Island of Relevancy."

Here's what the tweet read:

"He’s gonna need all the help he can get. Hopefully he’s training with God next week."

It will be interesting to see what Reigns has to say about the YouTube sensation and how he deals with the escalating situation between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso.

Are you excited to see The Tribal Chief on SmackDown next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

