Roman Reigns almost breaks down in emotional moment ahead of WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns is set to headline a record 10th WrestleMania this year when he takes on CM Punk and Seth Rollins in the 41st edition's Night One. Ahead of the show, WWE aired a documentary on A&E, where he reflected upon his time with Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) as part of The Shield.
The Tribal Chief found his footing in WWE when he began teaming up with The Visionary and Moxley as part of the iconic stable The Shield. After a dominant run, all its members went their separate ways and became megastars in their own right. However, they occasionally reunited until Jon Moxley left WWE in 2019.
In a recent episode of "WWE's Greatest Moments" on A&E, Roman Reigns looked back on his heartbreaking leukemia announcement from 2018, following which Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley joined him on the entrance ramp. In a clip from the show that has now gone viral on social media, Reigns can be seen getting visibly emotional while reflecting upon the moment. You can check it out here:
Vince Russo has an issue with Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 41 match
On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer didn't hold back before pointing out the lack of big stakes for Roman Reigns' match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Vince Russo feels that casual fans wouldn't care about Paul Heyman's involvement and with whom his loyalty lay.
"I can't believe that that's the stakes. I mean the stakes of this match, bro, you have three obviously of the biggest stars in the WWE, and the stakes are over a 65-year-old freaking manager? Like, those are the stakes? And again, I am just gonna go back to the casual fan. Any casual fan watching this would say the same exact thing, 'Why do I care who the manager goes with?' They would say the same exact thing I am saying."
Regardless of the build-up, there's no doubt that the performers of Reigns, Punk, and Rollins's stature could bring the house down in Las Vegas on April 19th.