Roman Reigns almost breaks down in emotional moment ahead of WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns is set to headline a record 10th WrestleMania this year when he takes on CM Punk and Seth Rollins in the 41st edition's Night One. Ahead of the show, WWE aired a documentary on A&E, where he reflected upon his time with Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) as part of The Shield.

Ad

The Tribal Chief found his footing in WWE when he began teaming up with The Visionary and Moxley as part of the iconic stable The Shield. After a dominant run, all its members went their separate ways and became megastars in their own right. However, they occasionally reunited until Jon Moxley left WWE in 2019.

In a recent episode of "WWE's Greatest Moments" on A&E, Roman Reigns looked back on his heartbreaking leukemia announcement from 2018, following which Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley joined him on the entrance ramp. In a clip from the show that has now gone viral on social media, Reigns can be seen getting visibly emotional while reflecting upon the moment. You can check it out here:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vince Russo has an issue with Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 41 match

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer didn't hold back before pointing out the lack of big stakes for Roman Reigns' match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Vince Russo feels that casual fans wouldn't care about Paul Heyman's involvement and with whom his loyalty lay.

Ad

"I can't believe that that's the stakes. I mean the stakes of this match, bro, you have three obviously of the biggest stars in the WWE, and the stakes are over a 65-year-old freaking manager? Like, those are the stakes? And again, I am just gonna go back to the casual fan. Any casual fan watching this would say the same exact thing, 'Why do I care who the manager goes with?' They would say the same exact thing I am saying."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Regardless of the build-up, there's no doubt that the performers of Reigns, Punk, and Rollins's stature could bring the house down in Las Vegas on April 19th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More