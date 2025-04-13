Roman Reigns' match with Seth Rollins and CM Punk has an undeniable flaw, believes WWE veteran (Exclusive)

While WWE fans are eager to see the outcome of the highly anticipated match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41, a WWE veteran is not very interested. According to him, there is a major problem with the booking.

The veteran, Vince Russo, thinks that there is not much at stake in the match considering the three stars involved are arguably the biggest names on the roster right now. Although Paul Heyman's involvement does create significant intrigue, Russo believes that this will not attract casual fans.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran aired his frustration and stated:

"I can't believe that that's the stakes. I mean the stakes of this match, bro, you have three obviously of the biggest stars in the WWE, and the stakes are over a 65-year-old freaking manager? Like, those are the stakes? And again, I am just gonna go back to the casual fan. Any casual fan watching this would say the same exact thing, 'Why do I care who the manager goes with?' They would say the same exact thing I am saying." [0:47 onwards]

The WWE veteran also doesn't think Jey Uso is being booked right

Apart from being critical of Roman Reigns' booking for WrestleMania, Vince Russo also doesn't think Jey Uso should be pushed simply because of his high merchandise sales.

Speaking on another episode of Writing with Russo, Russo stated:

"When I was writing, bro, I didn't know what merch sales were. I had no idea who was selling what. Like that certainly had nothing to do with dictating how we wrote the show. Bro, if they like Jey Uso, they're gonna buy Jey Uso's merch whether Jey Uso is getting a push or not. So, like that never, ever came (...) I swear, I don't think there was one time where I ever knew, 'Oh who was one, two, and three in merch sales?'" [From 10:23 onwards]

Jey Uso is set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen how his match pans out.

