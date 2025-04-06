Jey Uso is potentially being pushed for all the wrong reasons, feels WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE has seemingly put a lot of stock in Jey Uso lately. However, a veteran thinks that the reasons behind it may not be correct.

Main Event Jey Uso is among the most popular stars on the roster, as fans loudly cheer for him in almost every arena. The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match winner's entrances are a treat to watch, as they always get fans on their feet. He has also delivered some impressive in-ring performances in recent years.

Lately, Jey Uso has been one of the top merchandise sellers on the roster, which many believe could be a reason for his push. However, Vince Russo explained how merch sales should not dictate a star's booking. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer said:

"When I was writing, bro, I didn't know what merch sales were. I had no idea who was selling what. Like that certainly had nothing to do with dictating how we wrote the show. Bro, if they like Jey Uso, they're gonna buy Jey Uso's merch whether Jey Uso is getting a push or not. So like that never, ever came (...) I swear, I don't think there was one time where I ever knew, oh who was one, two, and three in merch sales." [From 10:23 onwards]

The WWE veteran further criticized recent booking decisions

According to Vince Russo, online fan opinions should not affect the creative direction of a pro wrestler. On the same episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer said that the internet wrestling community had zero effect on him when he was writing shows.

"Zero. I wouldn't even look at it. I didn't look at it when I was working. You know, when I was working at the tail end, Prodigy was starting, and AOL was starting, all that stuff was just starting. Chris [Featherstone], I wouldn't even look at it. You got those people. Those people are not going anywhere. You have got to get the people that are not watching." [From 5:03 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how Triple H books Jey Uso heading into his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

