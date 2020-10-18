According to reports from WWE Network News, current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been announced as the first guest for the revamped After The Bell Podcast with Corey Graves. The first episode of the podcast will air on the WWE Network on Wednesday, October 21th, i.e. a few days before the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Previously, After The Bell featured WWE commentator Corey Graves interviewing WWE Superstars via telephone or through live video calling. The new version of the podcast will be a full-on-video podcast, instead of being only audio-based.

After The Bell becomes the latest podcast to join the WWE Network after RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss' podcast "Uncool with Alexa Bliss" debuted a few months ago. The only podcast not to be featured on the WWE Network until now is The New Day's "Feel The Power" podcast.

Below is the official synopsis for the first WWE Network edition of After The Bell:

"Days before the Universal Champion faces off against his own cousin, The Big Dog stops by the podcast to talk about his new attitude and what it takes to be the leader of the locker room."

Roman Reigns to face Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell

After Roman Reigns viciously defeated his cousin Jey Uso at Night of Champions to retain the Universal Championship, he later granted another title opportunity to Jey. Now, The Tribal Chief will once again defend the Universal title against Jey, but this time inside the cell structure at Hell in a Cell in an "I Quit" match on October 25th.