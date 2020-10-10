Roman Reigns announces first-time stipulation for WWE Universal Championship match at Hell In A Cell

The Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been on a roll ever since his return to WWE earlier this year at SummerSlam. Currently, he is in the middle of a highly personal feud with his real-life cousin and one-half of The Usos, Jey Uso.

The two battled it out last month at WWE Clash of Champions with Roman Reigns retaining his title in a dominant fashion after Jimmy Uso made his way out and threw the towel to save his brother.

But the rivalry between the two is far from over as Jey Uso will be challenging Roman Reigns against at WWE Hell in a Cell. On tonight's WWE Draft special episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the Universal Champion announced a unique stipulation for his match against Jey Uso at WWE Hell in a Cell.

For the first-time ever, there will be an "I Quit" match inside Hell in a Cell.

Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion on SmackDown

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam earlier this year. A week later, he defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at WWE Payback to walk out as the new Universal Champion. His pairing with Paul Heyman is doing wonders on the Blue brand and the two look unstoppable at the moment.

At WWE Draft 2020, Roman Reigns became the overall second pick and the first pick for Friday Night SmackDown.

