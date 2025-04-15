Roman Reigns announces major appearance ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is set to headline Night One of WrestleMania 41. The OTC has announced his appearance at another major event ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals.

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion took to his X/Twitter account to reveal he will be at WWE World in Las Vegas this Friday morning. Resharing Pat McAfee's post about the event, Reigns noted that the RAW commentator and the audience could acknowledge him in person at the event.

"I’ll be there LIVE this Friday at 9:15 am so you and your audience can #AcknowledgeMe in person! #WrestleMania,☝🏽" he wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

The WWE World is a five-day interactive fan experience scheduled during WrestleMania week. The event will take place from April 17 to 21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.

Roman Reigns snaps at Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns entered the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, last night to find Paul Heyman chatting with CM Punk backstage, with the latter's hand around his old friend's shoulder. Although The Wiseman followed the OTC to the ring, Reigns refused to take the microphone offered by Heyman.

The 39-year-old accused the WWE Hall of Famer of betraying him. It went from bad to worse for Heyman after Seth Rollins stated that The Wiseman chose CM Punk over his Tribal Chief. An infuriated Roman Reigns took out The Visionary before shoving Paul to the ground.

Before things could escalate further, CM Punk made his way to the squared circle to save Paul Heyman. The Second City Saint launched an attack on the OTC only to be taken out by a Spear moments later. However, it was Seth Rollins who had the last laugh.

The former World Heavyweight Champion smacked his former Shield mate with a steel chair. He followed it up by nailing his WrestleMania 41 opponents with Curb Stomps to stand tall as the show went off the air.

