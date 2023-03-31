Roman Reigns answers what WWE will need to give him to stick around

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns claimed he would stick around in the company if "insane checks" kept coming his way.

Since winning the Universal Championship at WWE Payback in August 2020, the Tribal Chief has been on a roll. For over 942+ days, Roman Reigns annihilated every opponent who attempted to dethrone him.

Without a doubt, Reigns' title reign will be remembered as one of the greatest in WWE history, and he's making a fortune in the process.

The Head of the Table spoke with The Associated Press ahead of WrestleMania 39, saying that the last three years couldn't have improved for him. He appears happy to continue appearing as long as WWE pays him well.

"You set goals and have visions of where you view yourself and what you'd like to accomplish. But, I couldn't have written the past three years any better. It feels good to come from a wrestling family that has been performers for a long time. To represent such a prestigious title reign at the tippity top of the mountain, there's no comparison," Reigns said.

The Tribal Chief stated that he is in good physical and mental health. He'll stay if the "insane checks" keep coming.

"I feel good. I take care of myself. I'm not running around doing anything crazy. I raise children and dominate the wrestling game. If they keep cutting these insane checks, I'll stay around," he added.

Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship for the third straight WM 37WM 38WM 39Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship for the third straight #WrestleMania in the same title reign 🤯 WM 37 ✅WM 38 ✅WM 39 ✅Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship for the third straight #WrestleMania in the same title reign 🤯 https://t.co/YhXHPYJYY6

Cody Rhodes claims he is the face of the WWE and not Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes recently stated that he had been the company's face for months rather than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The American Nightmare addressed the possibility of feeling additional pressure as the company's face if he wins the world title.

"I don't think there's any more pressure about potentially being the face of the company because, respectfully, I feel like for the last four months, I've already been the face of the company. Roman is on, you know, not a part-time schedule, he's still a full-time superstar and still the champ, respectfully, but I make every town every city," Cody Rhodes said.

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes this Sunday at WrestleMania 39, putting his 942+ day reign on the line.

Only time will tell whether or not Reigns emerges victorious at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

