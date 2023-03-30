37-year-old WWE star claims he is the face of the company, not Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes recently claimed that he has already been the face of the company for several months and not the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

After several years away from WWE, Rhodes returned to Vince McMahon's promotion last April. Although he suffered a legit injury about two months later, The American Nightmare returned to action earlier this year to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. On Sunday, he will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes answered a question about possibly feeling extra pressure becoming the face of the company if he won the world title.

"This answer might come across [as] extremely d**kish. It's the only way I can put it out there a little more prickly. I don't think there's any more pressure about potentially being the face of the company because, respectfully, I feel like for the last four months, I've already been the face of the company. Roman is on, you know, not a part-time schedule, he's still a full-time superstar and still the champ, respectfully, but I make every town every city."

The American Nightmare disclosed that he felt like the face of the company after defeating Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell 2022.

"I've already felt like the face of the company since perhaps even Hell in a Cell, even while I was injured. And maybe that's just currently WWE seeing this new shiny toy that's come back, and they put The American Nightmare everywhere. But I'd say it's working because we've had some unbelievable nights in terms of the WWE audience," Rhodes added. [29:37 - 30:32]

Can Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Over the past few years, many top superstars have failed to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Drew McIntyre.

Cody Rhodes will be the latest to challenge The Tribal Chief for the title on Sunday at WrestleMania 39. In a recent interview with Out of Character, The American Nightmare explained why he could be the one to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline.

"At some point, somebody's gonna ask me why it's me to do the impossible, if I was able to do the impossible. And really honestly, how I look at everything in terms of my thing as a wrestler, my calling card as a wrestler, is I take things that people say cannot be done and I do them. And if you have any doubt about that, take a look at where I've been for the last, what is it now, been seven years," Rhodes said.

