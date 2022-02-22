"I'm sorry about what happened" - Roman Reigns apologized to former WWE star after his teammate's release

Former WWE Superstar Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott has revealed what Roman Reigns told him after B-Fab was let go by the company.

Swerve and B-Fab were part of a group on SmackDown known as Hit Row, which also involved ex-WWE stars Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. They were all released from their contracts not long after arriving on the blue brand.

During a recent interview with Sanchez Taylor of WrestleTalk, SW3RVE The Realest stated that the group wasn't the same after B-Fab's departure.

“I wouldn’t say [I lost interest in] pursuing WWE, because I was always interested in being there, but as far as the act of Hit Row, it kind of lost all the soul to it," said SW3RVE. "The heart was gone. You took the heart out of us. Without the heart, everything else kind of falls apart a little bit more. They also didn’t give us the direction or a good enough amount of time to find our next heartbeat and get in the rhythm with everything. So it kinda just was like, ‘Let’s just do what they want, and see how long we can go with this before they make their next decision and move, and we can only adapt from there’."

He added that while he was in WWE, Roman Reigns approached him and spoke to him about B-Fab's release, offering his support.

“And I remember Roman Reigns talking to me about that, he hit me up in the hallway, he was like, ‘Man I’m sorry about what happened, y’all losing the girl in your group man, that’s heavy’. And I was like, ‘Yeah man we just gotta find ways to adapt and overcome’. He’s like, ‘That’s all you can do really’. And it was a real short conversation, it was just like that,” SW3RVE continued.

Roman Reigns could make history at WWE WrestleMania 38

The Tribal Chief is set to collide with Brock Lesnar at the Showcase of the Immortals in a unification bout with the Universal and WWE Championships on the line. If Roman Reigns wins the bout, he'll make history by becoming the first person to hold both titles simultaneously.

While this will be their third meeting at WrestleMania, the stakes are much higher this time around. Roman Reigns has already broken records by becoming the longest reigning Universal Champion, and he could add his name to the history books once again if he dethrones the Beast Incarnate for the WWE Championship.

