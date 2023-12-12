Roman Reigns approaching incredible WWE milestone

Roman Reigns is quickly approaching an incredible WWE milestone.

Reigns is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and there still appears to be no end to his dominance in sight. The Tribal Chief has built The Bloodline into the most powerful faction on the blue brand and has put together a historic reign as champion.

LA Knight challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia but came up short. Reigns was not in action at Survivor Series on November 25 in Chicago.

The account "WrestlingWorldCC" pointed out on social media that Reigns is on the verge of a major milestone. On January 1, Reigns will have held the Universal Championship in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 in the same title reign. Roman Reigns captured the Universal Championship at WWE Payback on August 30, 2020:

"As of January 1st, Roman Reigns would have officially held his Universal Title in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 all in one single reign 🤯," wrote WrestlingWorldCC.

Bill Apter on why Roman Reigns is still the biggest star in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently explained why Roman Reigns should still be considered the biggest star in WWE.

Both CM Punk and Randy Orton returned to the promotion last month at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter shared why he felt that Reigns is still the top star in the company despite not appearing on television as of late.

"Well, they talk about him all the time on both shows. So, he is there in terms of mentality of the product. He is still there. So, when he comes back, it's a special attraction. (...) They always had a face of the company, but I think now in the past few years that rather than depending upon that 'guy,' that person like a Hulk Hogan or Randy Savage or Bret Hart to be the face of the company, they want this to be an all-encompassing company that everybody is out there, so to say," Bill Apter said. [25:42 - 27:36]

Reigns is scheduled to return this Friday night on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see which SmackDown star challenges The Tribal Chief next for the title.

Which superstar on the main roster would you like to see dethrone Reigns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

