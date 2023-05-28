Who did Roman Reigns beat to win the Universal Championship 1,000 days ago?

Roman Reigns marked his 1000th day as the WWE Universal Champion on May 27, 2023, at Night of Champions. He has been the most dominant Superstar in the men’s division for the past couple of years, and has defeated some of the biggest legends in the business, such as Edge, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar.

His dominant reign was supposed to begin at WrestleMania 36 against Goldberg. However, due to the global pandemic, The Tribal Chief pulled out of the event. Roman Reigns returned to WWE after five months at SummerSlam 2020 following the main event. In the main event, ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt had just defeated Braun Strowman to become the Universal Champion, before Reigns rushed into the ring and brutally assaulted both Superstars.

Soon after, WWE scheduled a triple threat match for the Universal Championship between The Fiend, The Tribal Chief, and The Monster Among Men at Payback 2020. Roman Reigns only signed the contract and entered the match once the bell had rung. He defeated Wyatt and Strowman at Payback 2020, marking the beginning of his second run as the WWE Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief unified the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship when he defeated then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 on April 3, 2022.

Roman Reigns has turned his focus towards the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

At Night of Champions 2023, Roman Reigns will not be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He has turned his focus towards the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles.

After The Usos dropped the titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39, The Tribal Chief has been adamant about bringing the titles back to The Bloodline. As a result, instead of letting the eight-time tag team champions, The Usos, take the challenge, The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion announced it would be him and Solo Sikoa against current tag team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

If he and Solo can win the Undisputed Tag Team titles, it’ll give Solo Sikoa a place among the massive list of Samoan wrestlers who have secured the tag team titles in the past.

