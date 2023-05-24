Top duo could cost Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa the chance to win Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, according to legend (Exclusive)

Bill Apter thinks The Usos could make their presence felt when Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions 2023.

Jimmy and Jey Uso lost their tag title to Owens and Zayn on Night One of WrestleMania 39. The duo attempted to win back the gold on the April 30, 2023, edition of SmackDown but failed to come up on top. Their loss angered Roman Reigns, who didn't hesitate to blast his Bloodline stablemates for their failures on TV.

If that wasn't enough, Paul Heyman announced Reigns had taken it upon himself to bring the titles back to Bloodline by teaming with Solo Sikoa. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter predicted that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn would retain their championship at WWE Night of Champions.

The Hall of Fame journalist mentioned they could receive assistance from The Usos, who could finally leave The Bloodline.

"Owens and Zayn. I think The Usos are going to interfere. They are supposedly going to be at home, but I think they are gonna interfere," said Bill Apter. [33:37 - 33:44]

Dutch Mantell is a big fan of The Bloodline saga in WWE

On a recent episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned how layered The Bloodline's story was, allowing fans to cook up different scenarios. The former WWE manager also lauded the fact that the angle was progressing on TV less through promos and more through visuals and imagery.

"See, they're telling so many stories within the story. You gotta watch Heyman, and you gotta watch Solo. They're all looking back and forth. That makes your mind say okay, now you're putting different scenarios in place. This could happen, this could happen, this could happen, better watch this guy. I really liked the way they're telling the story. They're telling a story without saying any words. They're just telling a story through imagery," said Dutch Mantell.

While it remains to be seen what goes down at the end, fans can be assured that Reigns & Sikoa vs. Zayn & Owens would be a crackling encounter.

Do you think The Bloodline could dissolve for good at Night of Champions 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

