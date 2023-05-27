Roman Reigns sends four-word message after Bloodline tension on SmackDown

Roman Reigns took to social media to send a bold message after further tension within The Bloodline on SmackDown.

In a few hours, Reigns will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. He is set to team up with Solo Sikoa for a match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Taking to Twitter, Reigns claimed that at Night of Champions, he will walk out with all the titles.

"Tonight I’m taking everything. #WWENOC #Bloodline #TribalChief @peacock @HeymanHustle @WWESoloSikoa," wrote Reigns.

Check out Reigns' tweet ahead of Night of Champions:

The tag team championships changed hands when Zayn and Owens defeated The Usos in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

The two teams collided in a rematch where the newly crowned champions emerged victorious yet again, much to Reigns' frustration.

Roman Reigns' 1,000-day celebration will take place next week on SmackDown

Roman Reigns has made history by achieving 1,000 days as the Universal Champion. He could further create history by winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions.

The Tribal Chief has called for a celebration on next week's episode of SmackDown. However, things could potentially take a twist in the ongoing Bloodline drama if Reigns and Solo Sikoa end up losing in Saudi Arabia.

Throughout his title reign, Reigns has successfully defended his world championship against top names. Some of the names includ Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes, who was his latest victim in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

As it stands, though, there seems to be a lot of tension between Reigns and Jimmy Uso. On tonight's SmackDown, Paul Heyman invited both The Usos for next week's celebration but announced that neither Jimmy nor Jey will be appearing at Night of Champions.

Will The Usos betray Roman Reigns at Night of Champions or during next week's SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section below.

