The Usos' status for WWE Night of Champions was announced on SmackDown

The Usos have lately found themselves on the bad side of Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief isn't pleased with Jimmy and Jey for dropping the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Since Reigns' return to television, there have been several confrontations between him and now-former tag team champions. Jimmy, especially, has gotten into the face of The Head of the Table on more than one occasion.

During a backstage segment on SmackDown, Paul Heyman announced that The Usos won't be appearing at Night of Champions. However, they were invited to next week's SmackDown for the celebration of Reigns surpassing the 1,000-day mark as the Universal Champion.

A.T.G. @IAmTheRealATG The Usos and the Lieutenants won't show up for the big show in Jeddah tomorrow, but will be part of the biggest celebration in history next week.



Yeah, Paul Heyman and Clarence Mason said that. The Usos and the Lieutenants won't show up for the big show in Jeddah tomorrow, but will be part of the biggest celebration in history next week.Yeah, Paul Heyman and Clarence Mason said that.

In less than 24 hours, Reigns will be teaming up with Solo Sikoa to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. They will face the team of best friends, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who defeated The Usos in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's only tag title reign was alongside Seth Rollins during their days in The Shield. Hence, a victory in Saudi Arabia will be crucial for The Tribal Chief, as he will celebrate his 1000th day as Universal Champion by adding the tag team championships to his collection.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Solo Sikoa & Roman Reigns vs. The Usos.



I'd like to see this match. Solo Sikoa & Roman Reigns vs. The Usos.I'd like to see this match. https://t.co/Ud3MHhDK2W

Should Reigns and Sikoa beat Owens and Zayn at Night of Champions? Sound off in the comment section

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes