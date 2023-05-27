The Rock and 12 other Samoan WWE stars who have won Tag Team Titles

The Samoan Wrestling Legacy has given WWE fans megastars such as Roman Reigns, The Rock, The Usos, and several others. The legacy of the Samoan Wrestlers dates back to the late 1970s when High Chief Peter Maivia signed with the Stamford-based company.

Since then, fans have witnessed greats such as The Rock, The Wild Samoans, Roman Reigns, and The Usos, among others, make their debut and establish their dominance in the squared circle.

Over the years, several pro wrestlers from the Samoan Wrestling Dynasty have secured gold in singles and tag team titles. Currently, Roman Reigns holds the unified WWE and Universal Championship and is closing in on his 1000 day as the Universal Champion.

Apart from that, Roman Reigns has set his eyes on the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles and has challenged current champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. His tag team partner will be another member from the Samoan Wrestling Dynasty, Solo Sikoa.

If Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa win the titles at Night of Champions, The Enforcer will join a long list of Samoan Wrestlers who have held the tag team titles over the years.

Here are 13 Samoan Wrestlers who have held the tag team title:

#13. The Rock

Usually, The Rock's single title runs are mentioned, but his tag team title runs deserve mention too. The People's Champ secured the tag team gold five times during his career.

The Rock's most famous tag team title runs were with Mankind as The Rock' n' Sock Connection. The company worked in the rivals-turned-friends storyline for The Great One and Mick Foley, and they teamed up after feuding over the WWE Championship for four months.

They secured the WWE Tag Team titles three times during their tag team run, but the reigns were quite short-lived. Nevertheless, they were a fan-favorite and one of the best segments in the company's tag team history, This is Your Life, is by The Rock 'n' Sock Connection.

Apart from Mankind, The Rock won the WWE Tag Team titles with The Undertaker and Chris Jericho.

#12. Roman Reigns

No one will forget the time when Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose formed The Shield. It was a brilliant time in pro-wrestling history, and the trio will go down in history as one of the best stables ever created.

During The Tribal Chief's time with The Shield, he teamed up with The Visionary for a tag team title match against Team Hell No (Kane and Daniel Bryan) at Extreme Rules 2013.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins emerged victorious and defended the title for several months before dropping it to Cody Rhodes and Goldust on WWE RAW in a No Disqualification Match.

#11. & #10. The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso)

The Usos are eight-time WWE Tag Team Champions. The brothers have created history with some of their title runs, such as becoming the first tag team to hold the SmackDown tag team titles five times or holding the titles for 600+ days.

Their latest run as champions was as the Undisputed Tag Team Champion, when they defeated RK-Bro in a Winner Takes All match on May 20, 2022.

They dropped the titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 and lost the rematch as well.

#9. WWE Legend Yokozuna

In the early 90s, Yokozuna formed a tag team with Owen Hart and battled The Smoking Gunns at Survivor Series 1994 for the WWE Tag Team titles.

During their time as champions, the superstars reached the top of the tag team division and successfully defended the title several times.

They lost the title for a day when The British Bulldog replaced Owen Hart against Shawn Michaels and Diesel. Hart was at the hospital since his wife was giving birth to his second child, but he did appear ringside towards the end of the match.

Diesel pinned Owen ringside to win the titles, but Hart and Yokozuna got their titles back since it was ruled that The King of Harts wasn't a part of the match, and pinning him doesn't count as a victory.

#8. Nia Jax

Nia Jax teamed up with Shayna Baszler in August 2020 and defeated then-Women's Tag Team champions Sasha Banks and Bayley at Payback. However, they lost the titles to Asuka and Charlotte Flair at TLC.

Jax and Baszler won the titles back from Asuka and Charlotte Flair at Royal Rumble 2021, marking their second title run as Women's Tag Team Champions. They defended the titles against various tag teams before dropping them to Natalya and Tamina on an episode of SmackDown in May.

The team disbanded after Shayna Baszler cost Nia Jax a chance to win the SmackDown's Women's Title against Charlotte Flair in September.

#7. & #6. The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika Anoa'i)

The Wild Samoans joined WWE in the 1980s, and went up against Santana and Putski on April 12, 1980, to become the Tag Team Champions. Their first title reign lasted almost five months before Backlund, and Pedro defeated them in a two out of three falls match.

Their second title reign commenced on September 8, 1980, after they defeated Rene Goulet and Tony Garea, which lasted for a month. The Wild Samoans' third title reign was after they returned to Titanland in 1983 when they defeated Chief Jay and Jules Strongbow. They lost the titles to Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas on November 15, and finally, they left in 1984.

#5. Rosey

Late WWE Superstar Rosey, also Roman Reigns' older brother, made his debut on July 22, 2002. Initially, he worked alongside cousin Eddie Fatu in as 3-minute warning. After his run with Eddie Fatu, Rosey teamed up with The Hurricane.

The duo defeated La Resistance at Backlash 2005 to secure the WWE Tag Team titles. This was Rosey's only run as a champion in WWE. He was released from his contract in 2006 and went on to work in the independent circuit.

#4. & #3 The Headshrinkers (Samu and Fatu)

Samu and Fatu (Rikishi) debuted as the Headshrinkers in 1992. Their gimmick was wild Samoans, and they immediately made their presence known by feuding with the Natural Disasters.

In 1994, The Headshrinkers faced then-tag team title holders The Quebecers and emerged as champions. This marked their only run as WWE Tag Team champions. They drilled the titles to Shawn Michaels and Diesel in September.

#2. Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai joined WWE in 2016 and quickly established herself in NXT.

In 2021, she teamed up with Raquel Gonzalez and secured the victory for the inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. In March, they became the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. However, this title reign was very short-lived since they dropped the title to Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart an hour later.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez disbanded for a while and reunited to win the Women's tag team title a second time at Stand & Deliver. They lost the titles to Toxic Attraction on NXT following WrestleMania 38.

Dakota Kai was released from her contract in 2022, but returned at SummerSlam 2022 alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky.

#1. Tamina Snuka

Tamina Snuka teamed up with Natalya in 2021, marking her heel run. The duo put the women's tag team division on alert and started pursuing the titles.

On May 14, 2021, Tamina Snuka and Natalya secured the Women's Tag Team titles after defeating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. They dropped the titles to Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross, and the team disbanded when Nattie remained on SmackDown, but Tamina was drafted to RAW.

