"How can we trust these people?" – Roman Reigns opens up on approval process for his live promos

Creative hindrance in promos is not a problem for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Head of The Table has established himself as the ruler on the "Island of Relevancy," where he has overshadowed the company for the last 725+ days as champion.

The Tribal Chief's domination has extended to his promos as well, where he has managed to verbally destroy anyone that stepped up to him.

The Head of the Table was on the Sports Illustrated Media podcast this week to hype his upcoming matchup with Drew McIntyre. During the conversation, Reigns also dived into the approval process for the "your daddy" comment to Theory a few weeks ago on RAW.

"Come on, approved? I said, 'Paul what do you think about this?' He said, 'That's great.' I said, 'I approve, perfect.' That's our approval process," Reigns said.

Roman Reigns also detailed how he shouldered the responsibility of never going into business for himself on a live mic.

"I'm responsible. And I've handled that responsibility for years now and they trust me. I'd never go out there and say anything that would affect our business. That's the key, especially in the time that we're in right now with the guard shifting. It's key now that Triple H can see that in a lot of these younger people. And you have seen those slip-ups. You have seen those little live conundrums happen to people using words. For me, if I'm Triple H or anyone running creative, I'm thinking how can we trust these people with a live microphone because we can go out there and say whatever we want if we wanted to but that'd be the last time if we did it." [From 25:24 - 26:34]

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre came to blows on SmackDown

On the road to Clash at the Castle, Roman Reigns was out to address the WWE Universe on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Head of the Table rubbished Drew McIntyre's claims about him not being on the show every week. McIntyre was done hearing and he came out to confront the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

McIntyre and Reigns started throwing hands and The Scottish Warrior lined up the Tribal Chief for a Claymore.

However, Sami Zayn came to make the save and took the finisher instead. Reigns used this distraction to land a Superman Punch but eventually fell victim to a Claymore.

