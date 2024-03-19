Roman Reigns didn't approve of a major Bloodline decision, says Paul Heyman on RAW

Roman Reigns didn't approve of a major Bloodline move and decision on Monday Night RAW. In a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, Paul Heyman also made a major tease.

This week's episode of RAW opened with Jey Uso calling out his WrestleMania opponent and brother, Jimmy Uso. Jimmy came out, but he wasn't alone - he was with Solo Sikoa. The two men initiated a beatdown, which abruptly ended as a result of Cody Rhodes making the save.

Backstage soon after the segment, Paul Heyman, who only looked half-dressed without a tie, informed RAW General Manager Adam Pearce that the ambush from Jimmy and Solo was not approved by Roman Reigns nor The Rock. It seemed to be a decision that Jimmy and Solo made without approval.

The Wiseman teased doing something much bigger after that. He did come out in the midst of Cody Rhodes' promo, hitting back at The Rock. He sent a message to The American Nightmare stating that they share ideals despite all the conflict.

Heyman referenced getting the New York Police Department and said that it was a dumb plan on his part because it didn't work. He would issue a humble apology to Cody, who said he didn't ask for one.

Heyman carried with him a message from Roman Reigns and promised Cody that when he goes face-to-face with The Tribal Chief on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, there will be no other member of The Bloodline present.

It was with the condition that if Roman shows up alone, Cody will have to as well - something he gladly accepted.

