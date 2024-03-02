Roman Reigns arrives at SmackDown with a strong message for the WWE Universe

Roman Reigns has delivered a message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown in Glendale, Arizona. The Tribal Chief and The Rock are scheduled to appear on tonight's show.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27 but appeared to give his rematch against Roman Reigns, away to The Rock. After fans rejected the idea, The Rock turned heel and smacked Cody Rhodes in the face during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event last month. The Brahma Bull will be appearing on the next few episodes of SmackDown on the Road to WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, WWE shared a video of The Head of the Table arriving at the Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona. Reigns laughed at the camera waiting for him to get out of the car before demanding someone ask him a question.

"What up? What do you want? Come on, ask your question. Go ahead, shoot, hit me with it. What do you got? You got something?", said Roman Reigns.

When asked if he had a message for fans ahead of SmackDown, Reigns stated that he was here to work.

"I'm here to work baby, what do you mean? Messages? That means we are equals or something and I got to give them messages. No, they wait and they just listen to what I say. And that is why we have SmackDown, get your little camera out of my face", added Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes warned Paul Heyman this past Monday night on RAW that The Bloodline is not hunting him, he is hunting The Bloodline. Only time will tell if The American Nightmare makes an appearance on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

