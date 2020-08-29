Roman Reigns becomes the new Paul Heyman guy on SmackDown

The 'You'll never see it coming' tag line is the month's flavor in the WWE, and the company did it again on the final episode of SmackDown before Payback. The show ended with Paul Heyman returning to WWE TV to become the advocate of Roman Reigns, and it was the best thing we've seen on WWE programming in a very long time! The best part is that the fans didn't see it coming.

This week's episode of SmackDown felt like a big deal as Vince McMahon was in attendance, and he tasked producer Adam Pearce with the daunting job of getting the Universal title match contract signed by Braun Strowman, The Fiend and Roman Reigns.

Pearce found it relatively easy to infiltrate the Firefly Fun House by dressing up as a mailman. Bray Wyatt signed the contract on behalf of The Fiend. Pearce then went up to Roman Reigns' room, but he didn't get a response from the Big Dog despite countless knocks on the door.

Braun Strowman signed the contract after squashing Drew Gulak in an incredibly one-sided match on SmackDown.

The entire show was heading towards a big moment, and that came right at the end. Adam Pearce finally found Roman Reigns, and he told The Big Dog to sign the contract.

Reigns signed the contract and declared that he would reclaim the Universal title at Payback. He added that it was not a prediction but a spoiler. The camera then panned to the right, and Paul Heyman was seated next to the Big Dog with a wicked grin.

And just like folks, Roman Reigns became a Paul Heyman guy!

What does the new alliance between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman mean for Brock Lesnar?

At this point, we genuinely don't know what the WWE has in store for this storyline.

It's just day one, but Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns look made for each other, and a Universal title win at Payback for The Big Dog seems inevitable now.

Could we see Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman all on the same side to form the most dominant team ever when The Beast Incarnate eventually returns?

Whatever happens, the upcoming few months could make for must-watch TV with Reigns and Heyman together.